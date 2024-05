Download

Duc is available through the normal repositories in Debian and most of its derivate operating systems such as Ubuntu. Simply run the following to install Duc:

$ sudo apt-get install duc

For other operating systems, you can download the latest duc source .tgz from the Releases page on github, then

$ cd duc-1.4.1 $ ./configure $ make # make install

If you feel brave and you want to run the latest greatest, you can clone Duc from GitHub